May you rest in Heavenly Peace Luckey. To Donna and Kevin I´m sorry for your loss. I remember as a kid there were many many days I watched Luckey walk down Fowler street towards 42nd to go talk to Jack my neighbor. A nice piece of North O history for those that may not know. Before there was Jim´s Rib Haven, there was Luckey´s for a short time. He was a good man and he didn´t play no games. They don´t make men like that anymore.

Shane Nunn January 8, 2022