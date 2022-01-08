He worked for Mastercraft Furniture until 1994 and for OPS for over 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Judge and Anne; sister, Garnita; and brothers, Judge, Jr. and Ozaine. Raymon is survived by his son, Kevin (LaTanya); daughter, Donna; grandson's, great-grandchildren, brothers, Anthony and Vincent; sisters, Kirbie Joanne and Deborah Luckey; family and friends.
VISITATION: Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 1-3pm, at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, January 10, 2022, 10am, also at the mortuary. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery.
God bless you mr.lucky, you were the best neighbor I ever had. hope you find your baby up in heaven, guys like you made the greatest generation great, you will be missed
Kevin branigan
January 11, 2022
Love you daddy.
Donna
Family
January 9, 2022
May you rest in Heavenly Peace Luckey. To Donna and Kevin I´m sorry for your loss. I remember as a kid there were many many days I watched Luckey walk down Fowler street towards 42nd to go talk to Jack my neighbor.
A nice piece of North O history for those that may not know. Before there was Jim´s Rib Haven, there was Luckey´s for a short time.
He was a good man and he didn´t play no games. They don´t make men like that anymore.