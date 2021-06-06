Cahill, Raymond JohnAugust 26, 1943 - June 2, 2021Raymond John Cahill died on June 2, 2021 in Omaha, NE. He was 77 years old. He was born in Orange, NJ on August 26, 1943 to Raymond Anthony Cahill and Ruth Irene (Baker) Cahill.Ray was a dedicated Social Worker. He graduated from Bethel College in North Newton, KS with a degree in Social Work. His last job was with Community Alliance in Omaha. He showed much kindness and patience with clients who were struggling with mental health issues.Ray was always fun to travel with as he would open a conversation with anyone and everyone he met along the way. He loved to talk and share information and his thoughts. He enjoyed his lifelong hobby of fishing until this year. He was very concerned about environmental issues and belonged to the Sierra Club and Nature Conservancy.Ray was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Anthony Cahill; and his mother, Ruth Irene (Baker) Cahill. Ray is survived by his wife, Eileen; and his children, Gabriel, Omaha, and Jessica (Haneulnara Park), Seoul, South Korea; his sister, Patricia Young, Brooksville FL; 3 grandchildren: Lanna, Noelle and Noah, and 6 nieces and nephews. He was much loved by his family and friends and will be sorely missed.There will be a Private Family Gathering later this month to celebrate Ray's Life. Donations to the Sierra Club or Nature Conservancy in lieu of flowers.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222