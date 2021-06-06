Menu
Raymond John Cahill
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Cahill, Raymond John

August 26, 1943 - June 2, 2021

Raymond John Cahill died on June 2, 2021 in Omaha, NE. He was 77 years old. He was born in Orange, NJ on August 26, 1943 to Raymond Anthony Cahill and Ruth Irene (Baker) Cahill.

Ray was a dedicated Social Worker. He graduated from Bethel College in North Newton, KS with a degree in Social Work. His last job was with Community Alliance in Omaha. He showed much kindness and patience with clients who were struggling with mental health issues.

Ray was always fun to travel with as he would open a conversation with anyone and everyone he met along the way. He loved to talk and share information and his thoughts. He enjoyed his lifelong hobby of fishing until this year. He was very concerned about environmental issues and belonged to the Sierra Club and Nature Conservancy.

Ray was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Anthony Cahill; and his mother, Ruth Irene (Baker) Cahill. Ray is survived by his wife, Eileen; and his children, Gabriel, Omaha, and Jessica (Haneulnara Park), Seoul, South Korea; his sister, Patricia Young, Brooksville FL; 3 grandchildren: Lanna, Noelle and Noah, and 6 nieces and nephews. He was much loved by his family and friends and will be sorely missed.

There will be a Private Family Gathering later this month to celebrate Ray's Life. Donations to the Sierra Club or Nature Conservancy in lieu of flowers.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
Ray , will be missed, he was a kind person. He was a wonderful, brother. He was kind to everyone. A good husband, father, brother. My condolences , to his wife and children, and grandchildren.
P
Family
June 6, 2021
So sorry to see in the paper about ray. What a sad time for you. Prayers for you and your family. Take care
Julie heffernan
June 6, 2021
