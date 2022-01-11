President and Founder of Churchich Restaurant Equipment. Preceded in death by parents, Mike and Ann; brother, Michael; sister, Mary Holliday. Survived by loving wife of 42 years, Debi; son, Buddy; granddaughter, Jerzie; brothers, Lou, John (Debbie), Nick, and Danny; in-laws, Yvonne Fisher, Bob Holliday, Mary (Bob) Kment, and Linda Prokupek; nieces, nephews, many family and friends.
VISITATION Wednesday, January 12, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. Bridget Catholic Church (4112 S 26th St.) MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, January 13, 10am, at the church with INTERMENT to immediately follow. LIVESTREAM of services can be viewed on the funeral home website.
BETHANY FUNERAL HOME
82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
Today I learned why I haven't seen ur truck or heard your horn. I have been fighting my own medical battle but I would have put that all on hold for you. I have a cigar for you when I see you again. Miss u
David Simms - neighbor
March 19, 2022
Deb and family,
I just saw this in the obituary online as I don't take the Omaha World Herald anymore. I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Ray was a great guy and always enjoyed working with all of you.
Dave Hempel
January 23, 2022
Debi,
I am so sorry for your loss. You two made a great couple. I just remember both of you always smiling. May God give you strength until you are reunited with Ray in heaven. All my love.
Louise Vana
Friend
January 16, 2022
brothers till the end
joe villafuerte
Friend
January 15, 2022
Are sympathy for your loss, Ray was always a joy to see and talk to. We will keep Ray and his family in our prayers
Betty and Jim Ripa
Friend
January 14, 2022
So Sorry for the loss, Ray was a very good man and father. God Bless the family.
Frank Mainelli
January 13, 2022
I´m very sorry about the passing of Ray. I feel very fortunate to have known Ray. My deepest condolences to all. We lost a great guy.
Robb Ensign
Friend
January 13, 2022
Sorry to hear from you about Ray . I always felt Ray was like a younger brother. Going back and forth about twin towers and DickieV and coachhK ( inside joke)My heard is broken. Rest in pease my brother will be praying for you and family. Love ya
Bryan Bonine
Friend
January 13, 2022
What fun we had over the years going camping with our kids.
What fun we had on vacation at Lake Okoboji last year. We will miss you Moon Doggie!
Bill & Petra Young
Friend
January 13, 2022
Deb,
Shocked, saddened over the news. God bless you all. You are in my prayers.
Tim Peffer
Friend
January 13, 2022
Debi,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike Weak
Friend
January 12, 2022
My thoughts and prayers to Debi and the Churchich family . Ray was a great friend and will be missed . RIP Ray
Gabby Chavez
Friend
January 12, 2022
Prayers and condolences to Ray's family. Ray was a great guy and even if i hadn't seen him in years, he would give that big hug and smile. Always plenty of good times and memories to talk to Ray about. Love you Ray.
Bob Andrlik
January 12, 2022
Our Condolences to everyone. May the memories of good times shared, help get everyone through this difficult time.
Rob and Tanya Kre..
January 12, 2022
Debi ;Very sorry for your loss.As you know we all go back so far from Fisher Equipment all and the good times we had in the back room drinking coffee.Miss John ,Wally and you kids. A real sudden shock rto me and if you need anything please call as you have my number and you know we all have so many years in the equipment business.None in this town have the knowledge you have Debi in regards to this business-- God Bless All ..
Harold Flemmer
Friend
January 12, 2022
I am so saddened hearing of Ray's passing. My heartfelt prayers go out to his family. I have great memories of Ray growing up, and I enjoyed catching up with him whenever our paths crossed. He will be deeply missed.
I am sorry I won't be able to attend the related events due to my wife's significant immuno-compromised status and the associated risk I would pose to her by attending. My thoughts will be with him and his family.
John Szalewski
Friend
January 12, 2022
Sincerest condolences at this time of loss. Prayers for you and your family at this loss.
Anne R Dein(Buscher)
January 12, 2022
My condolences to Ray´s family and may our Lord´s strength give you support during this time.
I have such found memories of our CYO baseball. He was one heck of a baseball player. And a great guy....
Sincerely
Jim Ciurej
Jim Ciurej
January 11, 2022
Sympathies & hugs to all family & friends. Bryan & Ray shared so many laughs together over the years - Ray was like a younger brother & Bry has fond memories of their times together.
Mary Bonine
January 11, 2022
So sorry for the loss of a great man, prayers and sincere sympathy to you all!
Carol and Butch Wierzbicki
January 11, 2022
My condolences to the Churchich family. Ray was a great person. May God comfort you all during this difficult time.
Rory Duffy
Friend
January 11, 2022
We were so saddened to hear of Ray´s passing. Have been praying for you, Buddy and family and will continue to do so.
God bless you
Bob and Janice Sova
Friend
January 11, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss.Ray was a good and decent man; funny and friendly to all he met.May God give you peace
Terry&Debi Mitilier
January 11, 2022
So sorry for your loss
Rick and Patty Berger
School
January 11, 2022
Debbi and Churchich Family
I am so sadden to hear about Ray, he was a wonderful person he will surely be missed, my thoughts and prayers are with you Debbi and the Churchich Family. R.I.P. Ray ( cuz )
Mike Botos
Family
January 11, 2022
Debi and family,
I was very saddened to hear about Ray. I am so sorry for your tremendous loss. My deepest condolences and prayers are with you and Buddy.
Connie (Kerwin) Aliano