Churchich, Raymond Sr.



Age 66 - January 6, 2022



President and Founder of Churchich Restaurant Equipment. Preceded in death by parents, Mike and Ann; brother, Michael; sister, Mary Holliday. Survived by loving wife of 42 years, Debi; son, Buddy; granddaughter, Jerzie; brothers, Lou, John (Debbie), Nick, and Danny; in-laws, Yvonne Fisher, Bob Holliday, Mary (Bob) Kment, and Linda Prokupek; nieces, nephews, many family and friends.



VISITATION Wednesday, January 12, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. Bridget Catholic Church (4112 S 26th St.) MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, January 13, 10am, at the church with INTERMENT to immediately follow. LIVESTREAM of services can be viewed on the funeral home website.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.