Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond F. Neubauer
Neubauer, Raymond F.

March 25, 1948 - October 10, 2020

Vietnam Veteran, Retired U.S. Air Force, LaVista Police Lieutenant, and Chief of Sioux City Police.

Preceded in death by parents, Raymond F. and Katherine F.H. Neubauer; Survived by wife, Jeanette Neubauer; brother, Joseph (Kathy) Neubauer; sister, Evelyn (Bill) Rapp; children, Kim (Bobby) Doan, Kris (Charles) Hering, Karen (Mike) Neubauer, Jennifer (Terry) Gustin; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family will receive friends throughout the evening of November 14, 2020 from 4-9 pm, at the Millard VFW 5083 South 136th Street.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.