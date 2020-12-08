Menu
Raymond R. Friesen
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Friesen , Raymond R.

November 23, 1931 - December 6, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Henry L. and Agnes Friesen; siblings, Adena, Alvin, Leo, Erna and Dorene.

Survived by wife of 65 years, Joyce; children, Kevin (DeAngela) and Michelle (Monte' Anthony); siblings, Harvey and Anna Ruth; grandchildren, Christopher, Brianna, Evynn, Paige and Courtney; many family and friends.

NO SERVICES

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.
Its always special to remember our loved ones on these occasions. My husbands was 39 years ago in August!!
Mary Abboud
Other
December 6, 2021
Joyce; So sorry to read that Ray passed away in December 2020. I know how hard this is for you. Today for some reason I thought of you. So I did a search and found this obit. As I said I grieve for your loss. I lost my husband on August 6th 2020, seven weeks short of our 64th anniversary. His passing was a total surprise to us all. Has been very hard time for us. Know that I´m thinking of you and the many good years working together and the fun that the Four of us had on the Grand Bahamas island. I am in Des Moines, where my four living children live. They are Gods blessing to me. Would be nice if we could sit down and visit again. Take care. ZoeAnn Bacon. 515-371-4588 Des Moines.
Zoe Ann Bacon
March 2, 2021
Joyce just read that Ray had passed into heaven. although that is so hard to deal with, you can be consoled that he is no longer suffering and with his heavenly father. I know from experience. George died 38 years agoand although pain lessens with time it never goes away entirely. it is so difficult in these times. I send hugs and love to you and your family although we cant reach out in person. Take care of yourself.
Mary Abboud
December 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ray's passing. He was a good friend to us a to many. May God's presence be with you, Joyce, and the family.
Vern and Myrna Zielke
December 9, 2020
Ray was a dedicated City of Omaha employee. My thoughts and prayers for the Friesen family.
Bill Miskell
December 9, 2020
Joyce & family: Our sympathies to you on your loss. May God make His presence very real to you at this time. We are also joyful that this is Ray's homecoming, and that he is now in heaven, with his sharp wit once again fully intact.
Terry & Melissa Zank
December 8, 2020
Joyce, our sympathies to you and your family. Ray was fun and interesting to talk to! He will be missed by many!
Linda & Kim Palmer
December 8, 2020
