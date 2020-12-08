Friesen , Raymond R.
November 23, 1931 - December 6, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Henry L. and Agnes Friesen; siblings, Adena, Alvin, Leo, Erna and Dorene.
Survived by wife of 65 years, Joyce; children, Kevin (DeAngela) and Michelle (Monte' Anthony); siblings, Harvey and Anna Ruth; grandchildren, Christopher, Brianna, Evynn, Paige and Courtney; many family and friends.
NO SERVICES
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.