Friesen, Raymond R.
November 23, 1931 - December 6, 2020
Raymond R. Friesen was born on November 23, 1931 in Meade, KS to Henry L. and Agnes (Reimer) Friesen. He entered his heavenly home on December 06, 2020. Ray grew up in the Mennonite farm community in Meade. He attended and graduated from Meade Bible Academy. He then attended Grace Bible Institute for two years and Omaha University. Prior to completing college, he entered the Army. He spent two years in the Army at Fort Sam Houston and a base in San Francisco as a medic. In 1956 he returned to Omaha and completed his college degree at Omaha University, now UNO, earning a degree in Business Administration. He worked for the City of Omaha in the finance department as a purchasing agent for 28 years before retiring in 1998.
While at Grace College, he met his wife, Joyce Hoffman. They were married in 1955 in Dallas, OR. Last August they celebrated their 65th wedding Anniversary.
Ray enjoyed outdoor activities, going for walks and gardening. Other favorite pastimes included traveling, singing and reading He was active at Evangelical Bible Church (now Crosspoint) as treasurer for many years, served on the missions board and sang in the choir. He also enjoyed singing in the Omaha Messiah Choir multiple times over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry L. and Agnes Friesen; siblings, Adena, Alvin, Leo, Erna and Doreen. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce; son, Kevin (DeAngela); daughter, Michelle Anthony (Monte'); siblings, Harvey (Mable) and Anna Ruth; grandchildren, Christopher, Brianna and Evynn Friesen, Paige and Courtney Anthony, and many family and friends.
A Celebration of Ray's Life will be Saturday, July 10, at 10am at the Crosspoint Bible Church (7820 Fort St, Omaha). If you would like to stream the service in lieu of attendance, the link is as follows: (https://subsplash.com/crosspointbiblechurc/lb/mi/+mv6r7v5
). Memorials are suggested to Crosspoint Bible Church and Gideon.
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 9, 2021.