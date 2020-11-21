Gawerecki, Raymond H.



February 28, 1932 - November 18, 2020



Preceded in death by seven siblings. Survived by wife, Eula; children: Carrie (Todd) Trofholz, Kim Zenchuk (Mike Metz), Greg (Jennifer) Gawerecki, Connie (Mark) Renfrow; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Hoffman.



VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6pm, at the mortuary. Private Funeral on Monday 10:30am. Interment: St. John's Mausoleum. Memorials to St. Adalbert Church. Services may be viewed on the funeral homes website.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ



FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.