Raymond H. Gawerecki
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Gawerecki, Raymond H.

February 28, 1932 - November 18, 2020

Preceded in death by seven siblings. Survived by wife, Eula; children: Carrie (Todd) Trofholz, Kim Zenchuk (Mike Metz), Greg (Jennifer) Gawerecki, Connie (Mark) Renfrow; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Hoffman.

VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6pm, at the mortuary. Private Funeral on Monday 10:30am. Interment: St. John's Mausoleum. Memorials to St. Adalbert Church. Services may be viewed on the funeral homes website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ

FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
