Krajicek, Raymond



Age 89



Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley. He is survived by his four children, Scott (Carole) Krajicek of Logan, IA; Margaret "Peggy" Stessman of Lebanon, IN; Paula (Brian) Heffernan of Dunlap, IA; Adam (Geana) Krajicek of Carter Lake, IA.



Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial has been held.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.