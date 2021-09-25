Menu
Raymond A. Larsen
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Larsen, Raymond A.

June 26, 1933 - September 21, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by wife Jerrianne. Survived by daughters: Kim (Jim) Pulverenti, Stephanie (Jeff) Pulverenti; grandsons: Matt (Lindsey), Andy (Lindsey), Erik (Shelby), Joey (Steph), Tim (Emily), Scott (Cari), JP (Cathern); 11 great-grandchildren; family and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1pm Monday, September 27, at Roeder Mortuary, 108th Street Chapel. Memorials to NE Humane Society, or Children's Hospital.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Resting Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 27, 2021
Dale and Toni Larsen
September 26, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 25, 2021
