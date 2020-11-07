Roumpf, Dr. Raymond "Keith"
Dr. Raymond "Keith" Roumpf was born to Raymond and Dorothy Roumpf near Clarks Nebraska on September 13th, 1936. He graduated from Central City High School and Hastings College before receiving his Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry Degrees from San Francisco Theological Seminary. Keith served as a Presbyterian Minister in Alexandria Nebraska, Fairfield Nebraska and Hickory Hills Illinois. After pastoring the Presbyterian Church in Hickory Hills Illinois, Keith continued his career serving the churches of Northern Kansas as Presbytery Executive. He finished his career with the National Presbyterian Foundation serving churches in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota. Keith passed peacefully with his children at his bedside on October 24, 2020.
Keith is survived by his wife Ardyce (Brittin) Roumpf, children Jeri Brittin(Trish), Steve Roumpf(Sheila), and Julie Hoff(Brian). He was very proud of his children and five grandsons; Owen, Ethan, Ben, Logan and Gavin. Keith is also survived by siblings Jean Soares and Galen Roumpf. Keith loved his faith, family, laughter and bicycling.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE will be planned for a later time. Memorials can be sent to Hope Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.