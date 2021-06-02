Menu
Raymond "Gene" White DVM
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE
White, Raymond "Gene" DVM

October 10, 1930 - May 28, 2021

Age 90, of Lincoln, passed away May 28, 2021.

Born October 10, 1930, in Elana, WV to Curtis R. and Ora May (Coen) White. Gene was a U. S. Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He retired from University of Nebraska Lincoln as a veterinarian. He was a member of Masonic Lodge and served as a military honor guard.

Family members include his daughter, Janice (James) Richert, Fremont; son, Keith White, Valparaiso; grandchildren, Joshua Richert, Jessica (James) Horne, Denison, TX; great-grandchild, Johanna Horne; brother, Ralph White; sisters-in-law, Dixie Harold and Ruth Harold; his girlfriend, Mary Lou Chapek, Ft. Calhoun, NE.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1pm Monday, June 7, Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road.

VISITATION from 1-5pm Sunday, June 6, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Roane County Scholarship Foundation, Inc. c/o Gene and Donna White Memorial, 804 Summit St., Spencer, WV 25276.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES

4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225 | roperandsons.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Road, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gene was one of the best. We admired him and were truly blessed by his friendship. He was a kind and gentle soul with a terrific sense of humor and quick wit. Randy worked with Gene "back in the day." We did not learn of his passing until our Christmas card to him was returned to sender. You may never see this message, but wanted to extend sincere sympathy to his family and friends.
Randy and Marla Shifflett
Work
December 11, 2021
Gene was a very fine man and a good friend for many years of E.wynn Jones(Ginger)
don kerr
June 4, 2021
I worked at the University Veterinary Diagnostic Center during the time that Dr. White was at the University. I always thought that he was the nicest and fair minded man. Sorry for your loss.
Shirley Ele
June 4, 2021
Gene was a remarkable man with a well developed sense of humor. From his humble beginnings as a coal miner in West Virginia, he became a well known and respected veterinarian. He was a strong advocate for humane treatment of laboratory animals. Despite his intelligence and success, he remained characteristically humble. My sincere sympathy goes out to Jan, Keith, and the rest of Gene's caring family. The world has lost a very special person. Mary Lou Chapek-Hogg
mary lou chapek
Friend
June 2, 2021
