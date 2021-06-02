Gene was one of the best. We admired him and were truly blessed by his friendship. He was a kind and gentle soul with a terrific sense of humor and quick wit. Randy worked with Gene "back in the day." We did not learn of his passing until our Christmas card to him was returned to sender. You may never see this message, but wanted to extend sincere sympathy to his family and friends.

Randy and Marla Shifflett Work December 11, 2021