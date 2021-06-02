White, Raymond "Gene" DVM
October 10, 1930 - May 28, 2021
Age 90, of Lincoln, passed away May 28, 2021.
Born October 10, 1930, in Elana, WV to Curtis R. and Ora May (Coen) White. Gene was a U. S. Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He retired from University of Nebraska Lincoln as a veterinarian. He was a member of Masonic Lodge and served as a military honor guard.
Family members include his daughter, Janice (James) Richert, Fremont; son, Keith White, Valparaiso; grandchildren, Joshua Richert, Jessica (James) Horne, Denison, TX; great-grandchild, Johanna Horne; brother, Ralph White; sisters-in-law, Dixie Harold and Ruth Harold; his girlfriend, Mary Lou Chapek, Ft. Calhoun, NE.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1pm Monday, June 7, Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road.
VISITATION from 1-5pm Sunday, June 6, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street.
Memorials in lieu of flowers to Roane County Scholarship Foundation, Inc. c/o Gene and Donna White Memorial, 804 Summit St., Spencer, WV 25276.
.
