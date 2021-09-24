Rebecca Marie Taylor, age 37, was born October 25, 1983 in Omaha, NE to Jesse George Jones and the late Deborah Jean Tayor. She is survived by her children: Danielle Taylor, Jayre Taylor, Jaysohn Taylor, and Kourtni Taylor; siblings: Darrick (Jakari) Pittman, Atlanta, GA; Kandiace (Terry) Young, Toledo, OH; Maurice (Ronona) Jones, Dallas, TX; Justin (Sheritha) Jones and Jahmal Jones, all of Omaha; Auntie Leslie Taylor McAuley; close cousins, Yvette McAuley Banks and Jordan Stuckey of Atlanta, GA; special friend, John Griffy, Omaha, NE; and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11am, at Ambassador's Worship Center, 5417 North 103rd Street (103rd & Fort), Omaha, NE 68134.