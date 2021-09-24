Taylor, Rebecca Marie



October 25, 1983 - September 5, 2021



Rebecca Marie Taylor, age 37, was born October 25, 1983 in Omaha, NE to Jesse George Jones and the late Deborah Jean Tayor. She is survived by her children: Danielle Taylor, Jayre Taylor, Jaysohn Taylor, and Kourtni Taylor; siblings: Darrick (Jakari) Pittman, Atlanta, GA; Kandiace (Terry) Young, Toledo, OH; Maurice (Ronona) Jones, Dallas, TX; Justin (Sheritha) Jones and Jahmal Jones, all of Omaha; Auntie Leslie Taylor McAuley; close cousins, Yvette McAuley Banks and Jordan Stuckey of Atlanta, GA; special friend, John Griffy, Omaha, NE; and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11am, at Ambassador's Worship Center, 5417 North 103rd Street (103rd & Fort), Omaha, NE 68134.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.