Rebecca Marie Taylor
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
Taylor, Rebecca Marie

October 25, 1983 - September 5, 2021

Rebecca Marie Taylor, age 37, was born October 25, 1983 in Omaha, NE to Jesse George Jones and the late Deborah Jean Tayor. She is survived by her children: Danielle Taylor, Jayre Taylor, Jaysohn Taylor, and Kourtni Taylor; siblings: Darrick (Jakari) Pittman, Atlanta, GA; Kandiace (Terry) Young, Toledo, OH; Maurice (Ronona) Jones, Dallas, TX; Justin (Sheritha) Jones and Jahmal Jones, all of Omaha; Auntie Leslie Taylor McAuley; close cousins, Yvette McAuley Banks and Jordan Stuckey of Atlanta, GA; special friend, John Griffy, Omaha, NE; and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11am, at Ambassador's Worship Center, 5417 North 103rd Street (103rd & Fort), Omaha, NE 68134.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Ambassador's Worship Center
5417 North 103rd Street (103rd & Fort), Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'll continue to pray for your family and friends. You truly are an angel and I pray you keep an eye on all of us down here. Til we meet again friend~
Destiny
School
September 26, 2021
