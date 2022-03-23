Lauber, Regan Victoria



August 17, 2000 - March 17, 2022



Cherished sister, daughter, aunt and friend Regan Victoria Lauber, of Milford, Nebraska, passed away on March 17, 2022, north of Pond Creek, Oklahoma, at the age of 21.



Regan was born in Lincoln, NE, on August 17, 2000, as the youngest child of William (Bill) and Christine (Christy) Lauber. Regan was a Milford High School graduate of 2018 and was in her senior year of college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, set to graduate in May 2022 with her Bachelor of Arts in English. Regan aspired to continue her education and wanted to move to Austin, Texas, to be with her sister, Madison, while attending graduate school. Regan was an exceptional reader and writer and particularly liked reading fiction, young adult, and gothic novels. She also wrote a book with her dear friend Kyhana that they were planning to publish. During Regan's high school career she was heavily involved in dance, being a member of the Milford High School dance team along with participating in Milford's Elements Dance Concept where she competed in dance doing ballet, point, jazz, pom, production and hip hop. Regan also helped teach dance as an instructor and was loved by her students. In addition to performing on stage as a dancer, Regan was part of the Milford Speech team where she excelled in acting and was known to be able to impersonate anyone.



Regan was the youngest sibling of the Lauber family, with older siblings Whitney, Michael and Madison. She will be remembered for her artistic qualities, her uncanny humor, her admiration for One Direction boy band, love for music and making playlists for her friends and family, her tendency to stay up playing SIMS computer game relentlessly, her beauty and being a renowned makeup artist. Anyone who met Regan was inspired by her tenacity for life and genuine kindness.



Regan is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Whitney and Colton Chrisman of Lincoln, NE; sister, Madison Lauber and boyfriend Caden Foster of Austin, TX; brother, Michael Lauber and girlfriend Kaylee Chrisman of Lincoln, NE; grandparents, James and Elenore Merritt of Norfolk, NE; uncle and aunt, Steve and Kathie of Kearney, NE; aunts and uncles, Cary and Brent Meyer, Mary and Patrick Hammond, Heidi and David, all of Norfolk, NE; uncle and aunt, Jerry and Sharon; uncles, Bryan and Brad Lauber, all of Geneva, NE; cousins, Mackenzie and Ryan Swogger of Omaha, NE; Tessa and Emerson Meyer, Benjamin and Max Hammond, Maggie and Kate Merritt, all of Norfolk, NE; cousins, Bradley Jr. and Stacy Lauber, Dana and Whitney Lauber, Phil Lauber, all of Geneva, NE; along with second cousins, Macye and Kyle Witmer and Malorie Greene, among other relatives.



Regan was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Christy Lauber; grandparents, Wendell and Norma Lauber; cousin, Karoline Lauber; great-grandparents; and dear friend, Trevyn Roth.



FUNERAL SERVICES for Regan Lauber will be 2pm Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Milford High School gymnasium, 301 South G Street. VISITATIONS will be Thursday, March 24, from 1-9pm, and Friday, March 25, from 1-9pm with family greeting relatives and friends Friday from 6:30-8:30pm, at the Lauber Funeral Home, Milford.



LAUBER FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES



Milford, NE | (402) 761-2424



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.