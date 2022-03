Bright, Regina Krista-Rose



March 8, 1987 - March 12, 2022



Omaha. Preceded in death by brothers, Caleb Bright and Charles Puntney. Survived by mothers, Veronica Bright, Marlene Smith; children, Loveyah and Jeffery Jones; many brothers, sisters, other loving family and friends.



VISITATION: Monday 5-7pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE 11am Tuesday, March 22, at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha, NE.



