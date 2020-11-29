Menu
Reid D. Hodges
Hodges, Reid D.

September 5, 1952 - November 25, 2020

Omaha. Survived by wife, Sue; children, Geoff (Lori), Amy (Todd) Boyle, Bryan (Brittany); grandchildren, Mason, Lili, Tyson, Claire, Dane, Stella, Abby, Nolan; brothers, Neil (Eileen), Scott (Nancy); nieces, nephews, family and friends.

VISITATION Monday 5–7pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE Tuesday 11am at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 4040 N. 108th St. In lieu of flowers memorials to Gethsemane Lutheran Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
4040 N. 108th St
Dec
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
4040 N. 108th St.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Reid many years ago at the phone company and he was such a nice family man.
Cora Brown
November 28, 2020
Neil Hodges
November 28, 2020
I´ve thought of Reid many times over the years, after our working days at USWest. He was a genuine person who I truly enjoined knowing. My deepest sympathy to his family.
Myrna Manning
November 28, 2020