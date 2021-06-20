Brown, Reva Caldwell



July 3, 1923 - June 14, 2021



Reva passed away at her home on June 14, at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by Everett M. Brown, her husband of 43 years. She was born and raised in Milan, Missouri, and was a graduate of the University of Missouri.



She is survived by Sherrie Allison, her niece, and Wayne Sundstrom, her nephew, and a number of grand nieces and nephews.



A FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Wednesday, June 23, at 2pm at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellevue, NE.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.