Reva Caldwell Brown
1923 - 2021
Brown, Reva Caldwell

July 3, 1923 - June 14, 2021

Reva passed away at her home on June 14, at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by Everett M. Brown, her husband of 43 years. She was born and raised in Milan, Missouri, and was a graduate of the University of Missouri.

She is survived by Sherrie Allison, her niece, and Wayne Sundstrom, her nephew, and a number of grand nieces and nephews.

A FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Wednesday, June 23, at 2pm at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellevue, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellevue
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Reva was an inspiration to all. She never let her age deter her from anything she wanted to do/accomplish. RIP Reva.
Edelene Grier
Other
June 23, 2021
Reva will be missed greatly. Always a smiling face and a bright wit, Reva was one of the nicest, most caring persons that I know. Reva was also one of the most daring card players that I have met. We miss you, Reva. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Connie Martin
Friend
June 21, 2021
As a former Clarkson Hospital colleague I have very fond memories of Reva. Such great energy and humor. My condolences to her family. Jodi
Jodi Garrett
June 20, 2021
