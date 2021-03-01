Daywalt, Rex E.
November 10, 1933 - February 27, 2021
Loving husband, father, grandfather and soul mate. Rex enjoyed gardening, travel and the outdoors. Rex is survived by wife of 47 years Donna; children: Lynn (John) Sellers, Sandy (Gene) Miller, Ed (Janine) Daywalt, Mark (Robin) Daywalt, Vern Renter, Christie (Todd) Buchanan, Brian (Wendy) Renter, Don (Kim) Renter; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many more family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. To leave condolences and for more information, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel
1702 N. 72nd Street, Omaha NE 68114 - 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 1, 2021.