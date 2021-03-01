I am so sad to hear of Rex passing, he was the best neighbor anyone could ask for. He would help anyone out that needed help, without any hesitation. He would even come over to my house and snowblower my driveway and sidewalk if he saw that it wasn´t done. He will be very missed by all. Such a nice guy, but now he is the lords hands, so now he will be now at peace. Donna if you ever need me, I will be there for you, just let me know.

MaryAnn Kleckner March 1, 2021