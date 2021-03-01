Menu
Rex E. Daywalt
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Daywalt, Rex E.

November 10, 1933 - February 27, 2021

Loving husband, father, grandfather and soul mate. Rex enjoyed gardening, travel and the outdoors. Rex is survived by wife of 47 years Donna; children: Lynn (John) Sellers, Sandy (Gene) Miller, Ed (Janine) Daywalt, Mark (Robin) Daywalt, Vern Renter, Christie (Todd) Buchanan, Brian (Wendy) Renter, Don (Kim) Renter; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many more family and friends.

Services will be held at a later date. To leave condolences and for more information, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel

1702 N. 72nd Street, Omaha NE 68114 - 402-391-2171

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 1, 2021.
Braman Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ed and Family: I am so sorry for your loss and am praying for the whole family.
Sherri Rudloff Petersen
March 2, 2021
Ed, Janine, and the Daywalt Family: We are so sorry for your loss.
Bob & Nancy
March 1, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Rex passing, he was the best neighbor anyone could ask for. He would help anyone out that needed help, without any hesitation. He would even come over to my house and snowblower my driveway and sidewalk if he saw that it wasn´t done. He will be very missed by all. Such a nice guy, but now he is the lords hands, so now he will be now at peace. Donna if you ever need me, I will be there for you, just let me know.
MaryAnn Kleckner
March 1, 2021
