Sweet, Richard Allen



September 1, 1958 - October 22, 2020



Preceded in death by Alice and Charlie Dye. Richard is survived by his wife, Julie; children: David (Jamie), April, Jared, Justin, Erin, and Beau; grandchildren: Ryan, Alice, Blake, Urijiah, Marcela, and Neveah; siblings: Richard, David, Jon Thomas and Donna.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, November 8th, 3:30pm, at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 1pm. (Note location of service.) Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family.



HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME



310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.