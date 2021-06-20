Menu
Richard D. Allerheiligen
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Allerheiligen, Richard D.

January 13, 1941 - June 17, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Sharon. Survived by daughters, Angie S. Allerheiligen, Julie (Greg) Betterton; granddaughters, Shelby Ann and Alyssa Paige Betterton; brother, LaVern; family and friends.

VISITATION Monday 5-7pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Tuesday 10am at King of Kings Lutheran Church 11615 I St. Omaha, NE. Graveside Service Tuesday 3:30pm Home City Cemetery at Home City, KS. Memorials to King of Kings Lutheran Church.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
King of Kings Lutheran Church
11615 I St., Omaha, NE
Jun
22
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Home City Cemetery
Home City, KS
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
June 22, 2021
Angie, I'm so sorry for your loss. May God mercy and grace comfort you during this time.
Mary Lou Brennan
June 20, 2021
