Allerheiligen, Richard D.January 13, 1941 - June 17, 2021Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Sharon. Survived by daughters, Angie S. Allerheiligen, Julie (Greg) Betterton; granddaughters, Shelby Ann and Alyssa Paige Betterton; brother, LaVern; family and friends.VISITATION Monday 5-7pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Tuesday 10am at King of Kings Lutheran Church 11615 I St. Omaha, NE. Graveside Service Tuesday 3:30pm Home City Cemetery at Home City, KS. Memorials to King of Kings Lutheran Church.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000