I was so sorry to hear of Dick´s passing. We had some wonderful memories together and he was one of the most kind, funny, considerate people I´ve know. While we lost touch over the last number of years, I have always cherished our time in together. I still have some of his paintings, jewelry and pieces of my own Indian art that he helped me find and educated me about. My sincere condolences to the entire family. May his memory be forever a blessing.

Karyn Furstman (Kremen) Seattle, Washington Friend June 19, 2021