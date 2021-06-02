Bachman, Richard Earl
October 8, 1946 - May 2, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, William F. and Helen L. Bachman. Survived by wife, Karen Soeth Bachman (who passed away in August of 2020); daughter, Kristin L. Bachman of Waterford, VA; and siblings, William A. (Jane) Bachman of Natick MA, and Mary E. (Gregg) Christoph of Houston, TX. Richard was an active member of Sigma Xi at Arizona State University.
Richard was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved being outside in the deserts of Arizona and New Mexico. Over the years he accumulated an impressive collection of Native American art and artifacts. He was an accomplished artist whose works are proudly displayed by family and friends. He was a member of The Arizona Archeology Society and Oil Painters of America.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 5, at 12:30pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorial donations are suggested to Dementia Society of America
