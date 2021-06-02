Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Earl Bachman
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Bachman, Richard Earl

October 8, 1946 - May 2, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, William F. and Helen L. Bachman. Survived by wife, Karen Soeth Bachman (who passed away in August of 2020); daughter, Kristin L. Bachman of Waterford, VA; and siblings, William A. (Jane) Bachman of Natick MA, and Mary E. (Gregg) Christoph of Houston, TX. Richard was an active member of Sigma Xi at Arizona State University.

Richard was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved being outside in the deserts of Arizona and New Mexico. Over the years he accumulated an impressive collection of Native American art and artifacts. He was an accomplished artist whose works are proudly displayed by family and friends. He was a member of The Arizona Archeology Society and Oil Painters of America.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 5, at 12:30pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorial donations are suggested to Dementia Society of America.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I was so sorry to hear of Dick´s passing. We had some wonderful memories together and he was one of the most kind, funny, considerate people I´ve know. While we lost touch over the last number of years, I have always cherished our time in together. I still have some of his paintings, jewelry and pieces of my own Indian art that he helped me find and educated me about. My sincere condolences to the entire family. May his memory be forever a blessing.
Karyn Furstman (Kremen) Seattle, Washington
Friend
June 19, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
S.G
May 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results