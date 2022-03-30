Menu
Richard Garland "Dick" Badders Col (Ret)
1932 - 2022
Badders, Richard Garland "Dick" Col (Ret)

May 29, 1932 - March 26, 2022

Preceded in death by his wife, Rosalia (Rosie) C. Badders; parents, Garland and Ilene Badders; brother, David Badders. Survived by children: James Badders (Kristin), Patricia Alexander (Frank ), Jerry Badders (Karen) and Daniel Badders (Anne); grandchildren: Andrew Badders (Rachael), Alyssa Mulhern (Benjamin), Cody Badders, Chelsea Badders, Angela Alexander, Melanie Essink (David), Nicholas Badders, Pascale Badders; great-grandchildren: Parker and Kenley Badders, Aiden Mulhern and Claire Essink; sisters: Beverly Donaldson, Kay Rickman, Gwen Phillips and Cheryl Westerman

VISITATION: Friday, April 1st, from 4:30-6pm, at the Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, April 2nd, at 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S 118th St.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.