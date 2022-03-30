Badders, Richard Garland "Dick" Col (Ret)
May 29, 1932 - March 26, 2022
Preceded in death by his wife, Rosalia (Rosie) C. Badders; parents, Garland and Ilene Badders; brother, David Badders. Survived by children: James Badders (Kristin), Patricia Alexander (Frank ), Jerry Badders (Karen) and Daniel Badders (Anne); grandchildren: Andrew Badders (Rachael), Alyssa Mulhern (Benjamin), Cody Badders, Chelsea Badders, Angela Alexander, Melanie Essink (David), Nicholas Badders, Pascale Badders; great-grandchildren: Parker and Kenley Badders, Aiden Mulhern and Claire Essink; sisters: Beverly Donaldson, Kay Rickman, Gwen Phillips and Cheryl Westerman
VISITATION: Friday, April 1st, from 4:30-6pm, at the Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, April 2nd, at 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S 118th St.
