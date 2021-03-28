Menu
Richard Leon Bailey
FUNERAL HOME
Baldwin Brothers Cremation Society
13753 N Us Highway 441
The Villages, FL
Bailey, Richard Leon

Richard Leon Bailey, 88, of The Villages FL, previously of Omaha, passed away March 24, 2021 from complications of kidney disease. Dick retired from Campbell Soup in 1995 where he spent 38 years and made many friendships.

He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Joann; his oldest son, Kirk; and his sister, Luann Bruning.

He is survived by his two sons, Scott (Julie), Troy (Rachel); grandchildren, Jennifer (Brandon), Katelyn, Austin and Allison; and great granddaughter, Ellie.

Condolences may be made at www.Baldwincremation.com/category/obituaries
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
Baldwin Brothers Cremation Society
Our warmest thoughts and prayers go out to your family at this time. There will be a time that you will see your loved on again. (Isa. 65:17) ND,AZ
ND,AZ
March 28, 2021
