Bailey, Richard Leon
Richard Leon Bailey, 88, of The Villages FL, previously of Omaha, passed away March 24, 2021 from complications of kidney disease. Dick retired from Campbell Soup in 1995 where he spent 38 years and made many friendships.
He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Joann; his oldest son, Kirk; and his sister, Luann Bruning.
He is survived by his two sons, Scott (Julie), Troy (Rachel); grandchildren, Jennifer (Brandon), Katelyn, Austin and Allison; and great granddaughter, Ellie.
Condolences may be made at www.Baldwincremation.com/category/obituaries
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.