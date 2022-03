I was fortunate enough to work for Mr. Billingsley at Aksarben back in the day. He always expected the best from his crew and in return treated us much better then just employees. The years went by but I was lucky enough to reconnect with Dick one a few occasions at his home and it was like no time had passed at all except for our gray hair!! Rest in peace my friend. with found memories, Marie Payton

Marie Payton Friend December 13, 2021