Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Boonstra, Richard H.
October 26, 1930 - June 14, 2021
Survived by daughters: Lori (John) Benson, Marla (David) Schmidt; grandchildren: Matthew (Brittany) Benson, Curtis Benson, Deanne (Jeff) Harris, Kristy (Nate) Koris; great-grandchildren: Samuel and Kathryn Benson; many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by wife, Marjorie Boonstra; siblings: Robert Secord, Shirley Wingate, Mern Wilcox, Helen Carroll.
VISITATION: Monday, June 21, from 12-1pm with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 1pm, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2021.
Jun
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marla & family, so sorry to hear of your father's passing. I understand your loss & sorrow since my mother passed at age 90. You have them around for so long that you really miss them when they're gone. Thoughts & prayers for you and your family. Luann Baylor, Mesquite NV
Luann Baylor, Sun City Mesquite NV
Other
June 25, 2021
Lori, John & family,
So sorry for your loss of your Dad. May he rest in peace ! God's Blessings to you all
Julie Monaco
Friend
June 21, 2021
I am sorry for your loss Lori and John. But when I was a young guy I remember the beautiful Union Pacific Railroad Calendars He had a great life that he shared thru photography