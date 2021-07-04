Chappell, Richard L. - Capt USAF (Ret)
On Monday, June 28, 2021, Richard Chappell passed away at the age of 78 in Bellevue, NE where he lived for 43 years. Richard was born on May 23, 1943 in Long Beach, CA to Letha (Snow) and Charles W. Chappell. On March 8, 1968, he married Bobbie (Hancock) in Los Angeles, CA. They raised five children: Debbie (Darran) Hohler, Brenda, Tom, Matt (Sonja), and Sara (John) Fairlie.
He joined the Air Force on May 23, 1969. He graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1978 with a Bachelors Degree in Aviation Management. He was a Military Officer, and retired after 21 years of Service. Richard became "Tickles the Clown" in 1983. He loved magic and making balloon animals. He also played Santa Claus for many years.
Richard was an avid gardener and grew lots of tomatoes. He loved traveling, camping, square dancing, and spending time with friends and family. He was known for his "Dad jokes" and teaching moments. Richard was also known for his artistic flair for costumes, gingerbread houses, and pumpkin carvings.
In addition to his wife and five children, Richard is survived by his brother, John (Brenda); and ten grandchildren.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 10, at 11am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2210 Harlan Drive, Bellevue. INURNMENT: Bellevue Cemetery, with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials suggested to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.