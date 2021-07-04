Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Capt Usaf (Ret) Richard L. Chappell
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Chappell, Richard L. - Capt USAF (Ret)

On Monday, June 28, 2021, Richard Chappell passed away at the age of 78 in Bellevue, NE where he lived for 43 years. Richard was born on May 23, 1943 in Long Beach, CA to Letha (Snow) and Charles W. Chappell. On March 8, 1968, he married Bobbie (Hancock) in Los Angeles, CA. They raised five children: Debbie (Darran) Hohler, Brenda, Tom, Matt (Sonja), and Sara (John) Fairlie.

He joined the Air Force on May 23, 1969. He graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1978 with a Bachelors Degree in Aviation Management. He was a Military Officer, and retired after 21 years of Service. Richard became "Tickles the Clown" in 1983. He loved magic and making balloon animals. He also played Santa Claus for many years.

Richard was an avid gardener and grew lots of tomatoes. He loved traveling, camping, square dancing, and spending time with friends and family. He was known for his "Dad jokes" and teaching moments. Richard was also known for his artistic flair for costumes, gingerbread houses, and pumpkin carvings.

In addition to his wife and five children, Richard is survived by his brother, John (Brenda); and ten grandchildren.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 10, at 11am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2210 Harlan Drive, Bellevue. INURNMENT: Bellevue Cemetery, with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials suggested to the charity of your choice.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

2202 Hancock St., Bellevue

402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2210 Harlan Drive, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
The Cassels
July 5, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden Wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
July 5, 2021
Dick was one special person. We met at Officers Training School in 1978 where we became "instant" friends. We shared several assignments together in SAC. Although I haven´t seen him in years, my memories remain fond and bright. He´ll have a special place in Heaven. I´m blessed to have known him, and for his friendship.
Dick Metz
Friend
July 4, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
July 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Hugs & prayers to comfort you!
Bev Chunka
Friend
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results