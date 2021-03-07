Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard D. Coffman
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Coffman, Richard D.

March 6, 1949 - February 26, 2021

Preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Eula Coffman; and brother, James Coffman. Survived by his children, Scott (Candy) Coffman, and Kristie (Mike) Jones; 5 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gene (Corrine) Bassinger, Patricia Wiggins, Joan Brunkow and Robert (Paula) Coffman; his extended family and many good friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 11am at the 72nd Street Chapel, with INTERMENT at 2pm in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Tuesday, one hour prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Golden Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
9
Interment
2:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an honorable and restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results