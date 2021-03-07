Coffman, Richard D.March 6, 1949 - February 26, 2021Preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Eula Coffman; and brother, James Coffman. Survived by his children, Scott (Candy) Coffman, and Kristie (Mike) Jones; 5 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gene (Corrine) Bassinger, Patricia Wiggins, Joan Brunkow and Robert (Paula) Coffman; his extended family and many good friends.FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 11am at the 72nd Street Chapel, with INTERMENT at 2pm in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Tuesday, one hour prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Golden Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory72nd Street Chapel1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com