Corsaro, Richard Lee "Rick"
December 11, 1958 - October 7, 2021
Age 62. Preceded in death by parents, Michaelangelo and Louise Corsaro. Survived by sisters, Phyllis Arbeiter (Randy), and Karen Philbin; brothers, Tony Corsaro and Rob Corsaro (Marnie); many nieces and nephews; and his furbaby, K.C.
Reception of Friends: Tuesday, October 12, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Memorials: Midlands Humane Society / www.midlandshumanesociety.org
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.