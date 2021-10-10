Menu
Richard Lee "Rick" Corsaro
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Corsaro, Richard Lee "Rick"

December 11, 1958 - October 7, 2021

Age 62. Preceded in death by parents, Michaelangelo and Louise Corsaro. Survived by sisters, Phyllis Arbeiter (Randy), and Karen Philbin; brothers, Tony Corsaro and Rob Corsaro (Marnie); many nieces and nephews; and his furbaby, K.C.

Reception of Friends: Tuesday, October 12, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Memorials: Midlands Humane Society / www.midlandshumanesociety.org

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Entries
The members of local 151 in Lincoln, NE wish to extend our sincere condolences to the Corsaro Family. Many of us had the pleasure of spending down time with Rick while working shows. He was always so uplifting and with his perpetual grin, he could turn a frown upside down. He will be sorely missed.
IATSE Local 151
Work
October 13, 2021
I extend my heart felt condolences and prayer to Rick and his family. Peace!
Tony Smith
October 12, 2021
Going to miss you, Slick Rick. It was always a pleasure to see you. We will see you again down the river.
Chad Curran
October 11, 2021
