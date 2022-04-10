Costello, Richard A.
October 21, 1951 - April 6, 2022
Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Eleanora Costello. He is survived by his wife, Larele Costello; children, Charla (Zach) Henery and Hank (April) Costello; sister, Julie (Mike) Armstrong; and grandsons, CJ and Finn Henery. Richard was a retired submariner in the United States Navy.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, April 12, at 11am with a VISITATION from 10-11am, the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Heart or Lung Association
