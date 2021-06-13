DeChriste, Richard M., Jr.



December 16, 1968 - June 10, 2021



Survived by his parents, Richard and Lynn DeChriste; daughter, Katelynn; brother, Brian DeChriste; nephew, Brian DeChriste, Jr. The family is not planning any services at this time. The family requests that any memorials go to Alcoholics Anonymous.



Arbor Cremation Society



2819 South 125th Av., Suite 367 Omaha, NE 68144



402-393-0319



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2021.