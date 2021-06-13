Survived by his parents, Richard and Lynn DeChriste; daughter, Katelynn; brother, Brian DeChriste; nephew, Brian DeChriste, Jr. The family is not planning any services at this time. The family requests that any memorials go to Alcoholics Anonymous.
Arbor Cremation Society
2819 South 125th Av., Suite 367 Omaha, NE 68144
402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
It's been a week and a day, but it feels no different then the moment I learned he was gone. I hold the Dechriste Family in my daily thoughts and prayers for peace and serenity that Richie chased his whole life. He is missed very much!
Tamie Wilson
Friend
June 20, 2021
I met Rich in my sophomore year, we became friends, there was a 20 plus year gap since I had seen him, Rich drove truck thru Sioux Falls and we would get together to chat or have dinner. I will seriously miss his upbeat attitude, Rest easy brother. love you
Ross Sorenson
June 15, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear this news! Rich was one amazing soul. He will always and forever be missed.
Thinking of you all. Hugs
Dawn O´Gorman/ Filipiak
Family
June 14, 2021
Richie always loved his friends well. He was very important to me and `lifted me up´ over these past few months as we were both experiencing serious health issues. I will miss him. Know he was a blessing to us all. God Bless your family during this difficult time.
Allyson Richard Campbell
Friend
June 14, 2021
Richie and I go back to Goldberg´s and then Avaya. Taught me how to make Daytona wings!Ran into Richie at the park, I had the grands and he had his little girl. All he talked about was how much he lived his baby girl. What a blessing that is. Prayers for the family.
Sue Chandler
Friend
June 14, 2021
Rich was close friends with my late husband Daimon. The stories they shared were priceless. When Daimon passed away, Rich was right there for me. Countless crying fits & long late night talks so I didnt feel so alone. His smile was contagious. His laughter was infectious. I will miss Rich greatly! Rest easy my friend. Sending love & prayers to the family!
Nadine Cladinos
Friend
June 14, 2021
I met Richie years ago. He always had a smile and kept me laughing every time he was around. Heaven gained a fun, sweet and hilarious angel. My condolences to his family.
Tanya
Friend
June 13, 2021
I worked with Rich at Lucent/Avaya and always enjoyed his sense of humor. My sincerest condolences to the DeChristie family.
Ruth Barnett
Work
June 13, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to you and your family. May God wrap His loving and comforting arms around you and give you peace.