Donovan, Richard Patrick1949 - 2021A CELEBRATION of LIFE gathering is planned for 2pm, Friday, September 17, 2021 at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel in Corvallis, OR. For those who wish to attend the service remotely, please use the following information to access the ZOOM service:Meeting ID: 851 5968 9267Passcode: 351975Zoom Link https://tinyurl.com/2wnw2599