Everett, Richard "Rich"
Age 80
Of Omaha, NE. Opened the first Omaha Runza in 1969.
Survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Ann (Harry) Gillway of Kimball, NE; son, Lance of Omaha; grandchildren, Sara, Jeff, Laura and Sean; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kali and Everett; sisters, Sharon (Bill) Redmond of Littleton, CO; and Mary (Zach) London of Sacramento, CA; sister-in-law, Sandy Everett of Lincoln; numerous nieces and nephews.
PUBLIC VISITATION: Friday, 2-8pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm, at the funeral home. Private Family Funeral Saturday. Live streaming available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1104410
Saturday at 3pm. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Team Jack Foundation for brain cancer research. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.