Pleiss, Richard F.July 8, 1943 - December 2, 2020COMPLETE NOTICE LATERVISITATION Friday, December 4, 5-8pm with Rosary at 7pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE Saturday, Dec. 5, 10:30am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave., Omaha, NE 68106 with VISITATION starting at 9am.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500