Pleiss, Richard Francis
July 8, 1943 - December 2, 2020
Richard worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 33 years. He was a long time official at Sunset Speedway. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt NASCAR fan, and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Preceded in death by parents, Francis and Margaret (Sommer) Pleiss. Survived by wife of 57 years, Sharon (Szymczak) Pleiss; children, Patty (Marty) Robinson and Steve (Susie) Pleiss; sisters, Joanne (John) Schaffart, Kathleen Zbylut and Alice Pierce; grandchildren, Sarah and Kyle Robinson, Jackson and Morgan Pleiss, Allison and Molly Kasparek.
VISITATION Friday, Dec 4, from 5-8pm with ROSARY at 7pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE Dec 5, 10:30 am with VISITATION starting at 9am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave, Omaha, NE 68106. PRIVATE INURNMENT held at a later date. If unable to make the Rosary we will be livestreaming at https://www.facebook.com/1573568072695754
. Please remember to follow the CDC Guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Holy Cross School or St. James Seton School.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.