Richard Francis Pleiss
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Pleiss, Richard Francis

July 8, 1943 - December 2, 2020

Richard worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 33 years. He was a long time official at Sunset Speedway. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt NASCAR fan, and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Preceded in death by parents, Francis and Margaret (Sommer) Pleiss. Survived by wife of 57 years, Sharon (Szymczak) Pleiss; children, Patty (Marty) Robinson and Steve (Susie) Pleiss; sisters, Joanne (John) Schaffart, Kathleen Zbylut and Alice Pierce; grandchildren, Sarah and Kyle Robinson, Jackson and Morgan Pleiss, Allison and Molly Kasparek.

VISITATION Friday, Dec 4, from 5-8pm with ROSARY at 7pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE Dec 5, 10:30 am with VISITATION starting at 9am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave, Omaha, NE 68106. PRIVATE INURNMENT held at a later date. If unable to make the Rosary we will be livestreaming at https://www.facebook.com/1573568072695754. Please remember to follow the CDC Guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Holy Cross School or St. James Seton School.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Dec
4
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Dec
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
4810 Woolworth Ave., Omaha,, Nebraska
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
4810 Woolworth Ave, Omaha, Nebraska
To my cousin I grew up with-we will miss you at our next family gathering. Richard loved getting together at "cousins´ parties".
Roseann Draus
December 3, 2020