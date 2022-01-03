Menu
Richard C. Giblin III
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Giblin, Richard C., III

February 25, 1947 - December 29, 2021

Survived by sister, Mary Pat (Giblin) Roy and husband John; sister-in-law, Janis Giblin; niece: Marijo (Giblin) Zielinski and husband Jacob and their children; nephew, JT Ganser; and Mahoney cousins: Kay, Doc, Mary, Patty, Peg, and Mike. Preceded in death by father and mother: Dick and Mary Ellen Giblin; brothers, Louis and Daniel "Danny"; and sister, Teri Giblin. Lifelong Omaha Accountant, and proud of his Irish heritage.

A Vigil Service was held Sunday, January 2nd, at 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with family receiving friends from 5-7pm.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Monday, January 3rd, at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. INTERMENT in Calvary.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,

WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers and deepest sympathy to Richard's family. I was very blessed to call Richard my friend. He touched my life with his kind, beautiful heart, unwavering faith, and wonderful sense of humor. I thank God for the gift of his loving friendship all these years and will miss him dearly. God now has one of His best. Until we meet again, my dear old friend. RIP. Love, Beckie
Beckie Schappaugh
Friend
January 3, 2022
