My prayers and deepest sympathy to Richard's family. I was very blessed to call Richard my friend. He touched my life with his kind, beautiful heart, unwavering faith, and wonderful sense of humor. I thank God for the gift of his loving friendship all these years and will miss him dearly. God now has one of His best. Until we meet again, my dear old friend. RIP. Love, Beckie

Beckie Schappaugh Friend January 3, 2022