Survived by sister, Mary Pat (Giblin) Roy and husband John; sister-in-law, Janis Giblin; niece: Marijo (Giblin) Zielinski and husband Jacob and their children; nephew, JT Ganser; and Mahoney cousins: Kay, Doc, Mary, Patty, Peg, and Mike. Preceded in death by father and mother: Dick and Mary Ellen Giblin; brothers, Louis and Daniel "Danny"; and sister, Teri Giblin. Lifelong Omaha Accountant, and proud of his Irish heritage.
A Vigil Service was held Sunday, January 2nd, at 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with family receiving friends from 5-7pm.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Monday, January 3rd, at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. INTERMENT in Calvary.
My prayers and deepest sympathy to Richard's family.
I was very blessed to call Richard my friend. He touched my life with his kind, beautiful heart, unwavering faith, and wonderful sense of humor. I thank God for the gift of his loving friendship all these years and will miss him dearly.
God now has one of His best. Until we meet again, my dear old friend. RIP.
Love, Beckie