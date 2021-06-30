Menu
RiChard Hawk
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Hawk, RIchard

November 2, 1936 - June 7, 2021

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at the Pacific Street Chapel with entombment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street Omaha, NE 68154

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Pacific Street Chapel
NE
Jul
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pacific Street Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
