Hawk, RIchardNovember 2, 1936 - June 7, 2021FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at the Pacific Street Chapel with entombment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service on Thursday.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society