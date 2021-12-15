Hayden, Richard A. "Rick"Age 64Richard A. "Rick" Hayden, of Valley, passed away Dec. 13, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Dick and Jerry Hayden; sister, Janice Marie Hayden; and parents-in-law, Leonard and Wilma Forsberg. Survived by wife, Laurie of Valley; children, Amy and Peyton Lewis of Yutan, and their children: Hayden, Tyson, Jade and Jaxon; Jill and Adam Lamprecht of Fremont, and their children, Ava and Max; and Chad Hayden of Elkhorn, and his daughters, Addison and McKenna; brother, Robert and Cindy Hayden of Valley; sister, Susie and Mike Sip of Elkhorn; nieces and nephews; special friends, Kenny and Judy Argintean, Jim Thiessen III, and Todd Deloske; and business partners, Cliff Hitchler and Mark Pearse.FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. VISITATION: Thursday, Noon-8pm, with family receiving friends from 5-8pm, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a scholarship that will be established in Rick's name.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222