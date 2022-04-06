Menu
Richard L. Heming Jr.
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street
Omaha, NE
Heming, Richard L. Jr.

October 6, 1964 - April 3, 2022

Preceded in death by his mother, Elna Widman; brother, Jack Heming; grandson, Kendal Denny. He is survived by his children: Brandon (Ashley) VonRapacki, Shana (Kory) Mazur, Brittany (Byron) Tuttle, Brett (Franice Gourd) Heming, Colton Denny, Julia Heming, and Cory Hemming; father, Richard L Heming Sr.; 13 grandchildren; brother, Dale Heming; sister, Barb; nieces, nephews, and other family, and the Buddy's Towing family.

VISITATION: Sunday, April 10, from 3-4pm with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 4pm at Good Shepherd L Street Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family.

GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME - L STREET CHAPEL

4712 S 82nd St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dustie and Family
April 6, 2022
