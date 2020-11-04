Carlisle, Richard J. Sr. "Dick"August 19, 1937 - October 31, 2020Concrete contractor in the Omaha area for over 60 years. Preceded in death by his sister Sharon Roan. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Sharron Carlisle (Green); children, Brenda Carlisle, Richard "Rick" Jr. (Rhonda) Carlisle, Kim (Ronald) Cunningham, and Jeffrey Carlisle; grandchildren, Nicholas Carlisle, Nathan Carlisle, Tyler Cunningham, Austin Cunningham, Weston Carlisle, and Madison Carlisle; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.No Services planned at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family. For more details, please see:BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com