Richard J. "Dick" Carlisle Sr.
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Carlisle, Richard J. Sr. "Dick"

August 19, 1937 - October 31, 2020

Concrete contractor in the Omaha area for over 60 years. Preceded in death by his sister Sharon Roan. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Sharron Carlisle (Green); children, Brenda Carlisle, Richard "Rick" Jr. (Rhonda) Carlisle, Kim (Ronald) Cunningham, and Jeffrey Carlisle; grandchildren, Nicholas Carlisle, Nathan Carlisle, Tyler Cunningham, Austin Cunningham, Weston Carlisle, and Madison Carlisle; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

No Services planned at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family. For more details, please see:

www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
