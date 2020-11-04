Carlisle, Richard J. Sr. "Dick"
August 19, 1937 - October 31, 2020
Concrete contractor in the Omaha area for over 60 years. Preceded in death by his sister Sharon Roan. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Sharron Carlisle (Green); children, Brenda Carlisle, Richard "Rick" Jr. (Rhonda) Carlisle, Kim (Ronald) Cunningham, and Jeffrey Carlisle; grandchildren, Nicholas Carlisle, Nathan Carlisle, Tyler Cunningham, Austin Cunningham, Weston Carlisle, and Madison Carlisle; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.
No Services planned at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family. For more details, please see:www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
