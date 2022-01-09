Jebens, Richard "Dick"
March 24, 1935 - January 3, 2022
Age 86. Omaha, formerly of Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by beloved first wife of 49 years, Delores. Survived by wife, Pamela Thomsen; sons: Daniel Jebens, and Douglas (Michelle) Jebens; brother, Donald Jebens; sister, Carol Benoit; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was also loved, and will be missed by Pam's children and grandchildren.
A CELEBRATION of HIS LIFE will be held in the spring of 2022.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.