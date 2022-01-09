Menu
Richard "Dick" Jebens
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Jebens, Richard "Dick"

March 24, 1935 - January 3, 2022

Age 86. Omaha, formerly of Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by beloved first wife of 49 years, Delores. Survived by wife, Pamela Thomsen; sons: Daniel Jebens, and Douglas (Michelle) Jebens; brother, Donald Jebens; sister, Carol Benoit; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was also loved, and will be missed by Pam's children and grandchildren.

A CELEBRATION of HIS LIFE will be held in the spring of 2022.

For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
