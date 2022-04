Jennum, Richard E., Sr.April 26, 1943 - December 22, 2021Richard E. Jennum, Sr. was born on April 26, 1943 in Omaha, and passed away in Papillion, NE on December 22, 2021. He leaves behind his children: Richard Jennum, Jr. and family, Tricia (David) Johnson and family, Billy (Mindy) Jennum and family, Becky (Michael) Davis and family, Cynthia (John) Sankey, Daun (Rian) Cerny and family, and Tanya (Ed) McCracken and family; brothers: Joseph Jennum Jr. and family, Robert (Amy) Jennum and family, and Steve (Tina) Jennum and family; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Feierman-Jennum; parents, Joseph Jennum, Sr. and Lora Jennum; brothers, Ron Jennum and Mike Jennum; and daughter-in-law Jeanne Jennum.In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Lung Cancer Society or the Disabled American Veterans.GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held January 17, 2022, at 11am at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Memorial Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152