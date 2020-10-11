Placek, Richard Joseph "Rick"Age 72 - October 7, 2020Omaha. Passed away at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Survivors include his wife, Teresa of Omaha; brother, Ron Placek (Vicki) of Logan, IA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wendell and Janet Harold of Omaha; sister-in-law, Linda Calder (Alex) of Lee's Summit, MO; nephews, Zachary Calder of Columbia, MO, Matt Placek (Jessica) of Mondamin, IA, and Andy Placek (Sarah) of Woodbine, IA; niece, Sarah Moss (Scott) of Logan, IA; and many other relatives and friends.There will be a Private Family Graveside Service at Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak, IA and a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date in Omaha. Memorials may be directed to the family.NELSON-BOYLAN-LeRETTE FUNERAL CHAPEL410 Sixth St., Red Oak, Iowa 51566(712) 623-2525 (800) 653-4881