Richard M. Kennedy
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Kennedy, Richard M.

May 13, 1941 - March 20, 2021

Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by wife, Carol; and parents, Merle and Ruth. Survived by children: Richard A. (Stacia) and their children, Sam and Alex; son, Mike (Vicki) and their daughter Katelyn; daughter, Kathy and her children Jacob, Ryan, and Sophia; and siblings, Diane, Barry (Diane) and Lana. Richard was a school administrator for 35 years in different Nebraska schools.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12pm Saturday, April 24, at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to Open Door Mission, or Thomas and Marjorie Kennedy Dean scholarship at Peru State College.

Donations can be sent to Peru State College Foundation at PO Box 10, Peru NE 68421.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 28 to Apr. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
24
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss prayers to all of you
Brenda Losey
April 1, 2021
