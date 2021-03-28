Kennedy, Richard M.May 13, 1941 - March 20, 2021Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by wife, Carol; and parents, Merle and Ruth. Survived by children: Richard A. (Stacia) and their children, Sam and Alex; son, Mike (Vicki) and their daughter Katelyn; daughter, Kathy and her children Jacob, Ryan, and Sophia; and siblings, Diane, Barry (Diane) and Lana. Richard was a school administrator for 35 years in different Nebraska schools.MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12pm Saturday, April 24, at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to Open Door Mission, or Thomas and Marjorie Kennedy Dean scholarship at Peru State College.Donations can be sent to Peru State College Foundation at PO Box 10, Peru NE 68421.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090