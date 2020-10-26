Kowal, Richard
Age 87 - October 23, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, John and Victoria; siblings: Sr. Mary Ignatius OSF, Michael, Anne, John, Joseph, Rose, Thaddeus, Anton, Frank, Paul, and Edward. Survived by loving wife of 68 years, Phyllis (nee Haymaker); son, Ronald; daughter, Linda (John) Forbes; granddaughter, Amy (Joe) Ewing; great-grandson, Joseph, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Joan, Lorry, and Bernardette; many nieces and nephews
VISITATION: Tuesday, October 27, 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home, with VIGIL at 7pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, October 28, 10am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, with Military Honors
BETHANY FUNERAL HOME
82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.