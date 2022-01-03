Richard LeRoy Lawver, age 86, Wahoo, NE. Died on December 30, 2021 in Wahoo. Survived by wife Clara; children and spouses: Richard Michael (Denise), Matthew (Joni), Katherine (Terry) Chadek, Mary (Jim) Kruse, Mark (Rebecca); 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 nephews; 2 nieces. Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Mary Anne (Fortuna) Lawver; sisters, Sandra Klaudt, Deanna (Schnoor) Lynn; grandson Benjamin Zeleny.
FUNERAL: 5pm Tuesday, followed by VISITATION from 6-8pm at Funeral Home. INTERMENT: 11am Wednesday, Fairview Cemetery, Papillion. Memorials to the family for later designations.
Sorry to hear of Dicks passing. We had just talked about you guys last week. Les Lawvers daughter-law passed away. Remember you guys staying with us on the farm when you were pregnant with your first child. A long time ago. Deepest sympathy. Linda