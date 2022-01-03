Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard LeRoy Lawver
FUNERAL HOME
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
Lawver, Richard LeRoy

Age 86 - December 30, 2021

Richard LeRoy Lawver, age 86, Wahoo, NE. Died on December 30, 2021 in Wahoo. Survived by wife Clara; children and spouses: Richard Michael (Denise), Matthew (Joni), Katherine (Terry) Chadek, Mary (Jim) Kruse, Mark (Rebecca); 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 nephews; 2 nieces. Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Mary Anne (Fortuna) Lawver; sisters, Sandra Klaudt, Deanna (Schnoor) Lynn; grandson Benjamin Zeleny.

FUNERAL: 5pm Tuesday, followed by VISITATION from 6-8pm at Funeral Home. INTERMENT: 11am Wednesday, Fairview Cemetery, Papillion. Memorials to the family for later designations.

PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME

Wahoo, NE | (402) 443-3128 | www.prussnabity.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Jan
4
Funeral
5:00p.m.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Jan
5
Interment
11:00a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to hear of Dicks passing. We had just talked about you guys last week. Les Lawvers daughter-law passed away. Remember you guys staying with us on the farm when you were pregnant with your first child. A long time ago. Deepest sympathy. Linda
Linda Kohout Gill
Friend
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results