My family and I had the privilege of living next door to the Majorek family. Diane and I are the same age and they were more akin to family than neighbors through the years. Such wonderful times, loving family and devoted, loyal Catholics. The Majorek's were part of my life from the time my sister and I were born. My late brother Patrick was five years older than me, but he loved them as all my family did. There was nothing Rich could not do. Build an addition to their house, by himself. Fix cars, HVAC, golf, bowling-he excelled at anything he put his mind and will to. Most importantly, he excelled at being a devoted husband, father, friend and dedicated to God. My life is so much better from knowing Rich and his family. From the time I was a boy, he always treated me like an adult and I cannot detail here all the life advice he provided me. As Lisa communicated to my sister Karyl recently, gone forever is the end of a golden era for their family, ours and countless others. My heart and prayers goes out to all the extended family. Rich and Jane are together in Heaven now. I pray for their souls each day. I dearly miss both of them.

Tom Doyle Friend June 27, 2021