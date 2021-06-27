Majorek, Richard Roman
December 9, 1937 - June 24, 2021
Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jane Majorek; grandson, Jaxton Robert; great-granddaughter, Nyah Jae; his parents, Roman and Bernice Majorek; sisters, Jean and Rose; and brother, Don.
Survived by his children, Dianne (Bill) Cosgrove, Laure (David) Christensen, Lisa (T. Lou) Harrison, Denise (David) Lucks, Maria (Greg) Hockert, Rich (Jaci) Majorek, Rob (Ashley) Majorek, and Angela (Sham) Rock; 30 grandchildren; and 26 and 5/6 great-grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
VISITATION: Monday, June 28, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL (with livestream also available): Tuesday, June 29, at 10am at the Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Webcast for Mass will also be available through Rich's obituary at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. At Rich's request, please no ties.
