Richard Roman Majorek
Majorek, Richard Roman

December 9, 1937 - June 24, 2021

Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jane Majorek; grandson, Jaxton Robert; great-granddaughter, Nyah Jae; his parents, Roman and Bernice Majorek; sisters, Jean and Rose; and brother, Don.

Survived by his children, Dianne (Bill) Cosgrove, Laure (David) Christensen, Lisa (T. Lou) Harrison, Denise (David) Lucks, Maria (Greg) Hockert, Rich (Jaci) Majorek, Rob (Ashley) Majorek, and Angela (Sham) Rock; 30 grandchildren; and 26 and 5/6 great-grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

VISITATION: Monday, June 28, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL (with livestream also available): Tuesday, June 29, at 10am at the Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Webcast for Mass will also be available through Rich's obituary at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. At Rich's request, please no ties.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Thomas More
4804 Grover St, Omaha, NE
Jun
28
Service
7:00p.m.
St. Thomas More
4804 Grover St, Omaha, NE
Jun
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas More
4804 Grover St, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I want to offer my condolences on Richs passing. Rich was one of the first people that I worked with after I joined the SMW Local #3. He was always ready to answer question and offer help. When we sat down to lunch one day he said to me ' you know what this is don't you Tony?" I said looking at the brown liquid that was in his thermos mug , I sure do, you have Czarnina, and we laughed. The other guys did not know what it was and when he told them they could'nt believe it. We always had a good time and we worked well together. I will miss him and remember him.
Tony Zupan
Work
July 1, 2021
The Lincoln Judges
June 29, 2021
With love from Denise's staff
June 28, 2021
Your dad was an amazing person! We all will miss him dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
April and Jennifer
June 28, 2021
My family and I had the privilege of living next door to the Majorek family. Diane and I are the same age and they were more akin to family than neighbors through the years. Such wonderful times, loving family and devoted, loyal Catholics. The Majorek's were part of my life from the time my sister and I were born. My late brother Patrick was five years older than me, but he loved them as all my family did. There was nothing Rich could not do. Build an addition to their house, by himself. Fix cars, HVAC, golf, bowling-he excelled at anything he put his mind and will to. Most importantly, he excelled at being a devoted husband, father, friend and dedicated to God. My life is so much better from knowing Rich and his family. From the time I was a boy, he always treated me like an adult and I cannot detail here all the life advice he provided me. As Lisa communicated to my sister Karyl recently, gone forever is the end of a golden era for their family, ours and countless others. My heart and prayers goes out to all the extended family. Rich and Jane are together in Heaven now. I pray for their souls each day. I dearly miss both of them.
Tom Doyle
Friend
June 27, 2021
Richard and Joan Kopf
June 27, 2021
I´m so sorry for the 2 great losses you have sustained. I knew my Godfather wouldn´t stay away from his lovely wife Janie. Now we have 2 more angels to watch over us. I love you guys!
Deb Krzemien
Family
June 27, 2021
Rich & Jaci, Lisa & Louie: Knowing you guys, your Dad must of been a family man of God, down to earth and a hoot. Our prayers are with all of your family as you celebrate his life.
Brenda & Don Royer
June 27, 2021
