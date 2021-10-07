Menu
Richard C. McCoy Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
McCoy, Richard C. Sr.

September 7, 1929 - October 4, 2021

Preceded in death by parents Carl and Irene McCoy. Richard "Dick" McCoy pased away in his home in Omaha. Retired Captain Omaha Fire Department. Survived by wife Molly; sons Rick (Marge) and Marc (Jodi); daughter Vicki (Steve) Jensen; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; other family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Northwest Hills Church. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Northwest Hills Church, 9334 Fort Street.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Oct
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Northwest Hills Church
9334 Fort St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry for your loss. He is at peace with God now.
Lisa King
Friend
October 9, 2021
Marc my deepest sympathy to you and your family ,My prayers will be with you
Dick Rubek
October 8, 2021
One of the greatest honors of my life was to be on Dick´s healthcare team for 14 years. What started as a nurse patient relationship evolved into a precious friendship! I will miss you my friend. Love to Molly and her family. Cindy
Cindy Denton
October 8, 2021
Marc & Jodi, Your Dad was such a wonderful man. Our Thoughts & Prayers are with you.
Dave & Michelle Ross
October 8, 2021
