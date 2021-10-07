McCoy, Richard C. Sr.September 7, 1929 - October 4, 2021Preceded in death by parents Carl and Irene McCoy. Richard "Dick" McCoy pased away in his home in Omaha. Retired Captain Omaha Fire Department. Survived by wife Molly; sons Rick (Marge) and Marc (Jodi); daughter Vicki (Steve) Jensen; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; other family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Northwest Hills Church. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Northwest Hills Church, 9334 Fort Street.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000