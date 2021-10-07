McCoy, Richard C. Sr.
September 7, 1929 - October 4, 2021
Preceded in death by parents Carl and Irene McCoy. Richard "Dick" McCoy pased away in his home in Omaha. Retired Captain Omaha Fire Department. Survived by wife Molly; sons Rick (Marge) and Marc (Jodi); daughter Vicki (Steve) Jensen; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; other family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Northwest Hills Church. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Northwest Hills Church, 9334 Fort Street.
