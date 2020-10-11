Menu
Richard "Tom" Nicholson
Nicholson, Richard "Tom"

Age 82 - October 8, 2020

He was a graduate of Sioux City Heelan High School. He attended Iowa State University and was a United States Army Veteran. He is survived by sisters, Mary Kay Pilley and Jean Noonan; and by his brother, Bill Nicholson; and by his many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Apollonia Nicholson; and by his brother, Jerry Nicholson.

Due to the Covid Virus, a Family Service will be held at a later date.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
