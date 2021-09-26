Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Norgard
FUNERAL HOME
Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. - West Point
830 S Colfax St
West Point, NE
Norgard, Richard

Age 71

Wisner, NE. Died on September 22, 2021. Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and Norma Norgard. Survivors include wife, Ann Norgard of Wisner; children: Nick Norgard of Kansas City MO, Greg and Jenny Norgard of Ft. Collins CO, Sheridan and Lauren Norgard of Georgia, and Kay Norgard of Georgia; 5 grandchildren; siblings: John and Elsie Norgard of Alabama, Teri Hlava of Lincoln NE, and Roy and Donna Norgard of Crawford, NE; along with several nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICES will be Tuesday, September 28, at 10:30am at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner, NE. INTERMENT will be in the Crawford Cemetery. VISITATION will be Monday from 4-7pm at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner, and will continue on Tuesday from 9am until time of Service at the Church. Memorials are suggested to the family to be placed in the Norgard Scholarship for Wisner-Pilger graduates seeking a Health Professional degree.

MINNICK FUNERAL HOME

830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788

402-372-2022 | www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. - West Point
830 S Colfax St, West Point, NE
Sep
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church of Christ
Wisner, NE
Sep
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church of Christ
Wisner, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. - West Point
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. - West Point.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.