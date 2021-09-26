Norgard, Richard



Age 71



Wisner, NE. Died on September 22, 2021. Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and Norma Norgard. Survivors include wife, Ann Norgard of Wisner; children: Nick Norgard of Kansas City MO, Greg and Jenny Norgard of Ft. Collins CO, Sheridan and Lauren Norgard of Georgia, and Kay Norgard of Georgia; 5 grandchildren; siblings: John and Elsie Norgard of Alabama, Teri Hlava of Lincoln NE, and Roy and Donna Norgard of Crawford, NE; along with several nieces and nephews.



FUNERAL SERVICES will be Tuesday, September 28, at 10:30am at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner, NE. INTERMENT will be in the Crawford Cemetery. VISITATION will be Monday from 4-7pm at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner, and will continue on Tuesday from 9am until time of Service at the Church. Memorials are suggested to the family to be placed in the Norgard Scholarship for Wisner-Pilger graduates seeking a Health Professional degree.



