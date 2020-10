Paziak, Richard



1945 - 2020



Richard passed away October 17, 2020 after living with cancer for 9 years. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Danko.



He is survived by his wife, Fern; sister, Oksana Forbes, and a wonderful group of nieces and nephews. He had many interests and loved and was loved by family and friends. He would say plant a tree, don't give me flowers.



There was a Private Graveside Service.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.