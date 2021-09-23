Menu
Richard L. Peterson
Peterson, Richard L.

October 10, 1955 - September 19, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Dorothy and Bernie Peterson; brothers, Patrick and Jeff Peterson.

Survived by wife, Colleen Peterson; children, Jamey (Kandice) Dougall. Vanessa (Keith) Allgood, Marlo (Dan) Johnson, Nathan Dougall, Molly Peterson, Maggie Peterson; grandchildren, Alexis, Maddy, Lacie and Maeve; siblings, Mickey (Vivian) Peterson, Dennis (Sue) Peterson, Bernie Peterson, Shawn (Joyceane) Peterson, Sheryl (Bill) Baber, Christopher Peterson, Joe Peterson; numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.

VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at Holy Name Catholic Church. Memorials to Holy Name Men's Club Restore the Glory Fieldhouse Project or to the family.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss colleen.I know what it´s like too loose spouse. I´m not in town at this time and sorry too miss the service had many memories of Rick and his family. Will pray for you and your family.
Bob balkovec
School
September 25, 2021
Colleen and family...my prayers are with you all at this difficult time...Rick was a one of a kind guy. He had a little bit of the devil in him but he had a heart of kindness when it came to so many things...he would like up with joy anytime he talked of you and the kids. What I really admired about Rick was the care and love in the way he talked about his mother. Anytime I would ask about Dorothy he always seemed to beem and told great stories about her. And while I never taught Rick, I know how much he did for and how much he cared about Holy Name. He was a really friendly guy towards me. I would have liked to share with you and the family both at the wake and mass, but with my bad heart in this time of covid I have doctor's order to stay low. BuT I am thinking of you all. God bless.
Carl Wirth
Friend
September 24, 2021
Colleen and family. I am so sorry to hear of Ricks passing. May God comfort you all in this time of sorrow.
Joyce Melotz (Henderson)
September 23, 2021
