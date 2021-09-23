To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Sorry for your loss colleen.I know what it´s like too loose spouse. I´m not in town at this time and sorry too miss the service had many memories of Rick and his family. Will pray for you and your family.
Bob balkovec
School
September 25, 2021
Colleen and family...my prayers are with you all at this difficult time...Rick was a one of a kind guy. He had a little bit of the devil in him but he had a heart of kindness when it came to so many things...he would like up with joy anytime he talked of you and the kids. What I really admired about Rick was the care and love in the way he talked about his mother. Anytime I would ask about Dorothy he always seemed to beem and told great stories about her. And while I never taught Rick, I know how much he did for and how much he cared about Holy Name. He was a really friendly guy towards me. I would have liked to share with you and the family both at the wake and mass, but with my bad heart in this time of covid I have doctor's order to stay low. BuT I am thinking of you all. God bless.
Carl Wirth
Friend
September 24, 2021
Colleen and family. I am so sorry to hear of Ricks passing. May God comfort you all in this time of sorrow.