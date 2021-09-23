Colleen and family...my prayers are with you all at this difficult time...Rick was a one of a kind guy. He had a little bit of the devil in him but he had a heart of kindness when it came to so many things...he would like up with joy anytime he talked of you and the kids. What I really admired about Rick was the care and love in the way he talked about his mother. Anytime I would ask about Dorothy he always seemed to beem and told great stories about her. And while I never taught Rick, I know how much he did for and how much he cared about Holy Name. He was a really friendly guy towards me. I would have liked to share with you and the family both at the wake and mass, but with my bad heart in this time of covid I have doctor's order to stay low. BuT I am thinking of you all. God bless.

Carl Wirth Friend September 24, 2021